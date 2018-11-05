WATCH: Malema mocks Gigaba sex tape with porn star impersonation

EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday defended himself against those who criticised him for being drunk at a party last week. A viral short video clip showed the EFF leader struggling to stand in what appears to be a cordoned-off VIP area.

It’s not known which party this footage was shot at, but it was clear towards the end of the clip that Malema was relatively inebriated and even leaned on a mobile stanchion for support.

Though some people on social were not convinced that the man in the video was Malema, the EFF leader has now confirmed that it was indeed him. In a viral video that he filmed over the weekend, he says that although it was him in the previous video, there is nothing wrong with having a bit of fun.

Malema says people took that video with the hope that he would do something out of line, also throwing shade at Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

“Re tla ba ra tshaba no phila mos [can’t we live freely?]. You tag Julius Malema dancing, nicely enjoying himself a video with a hope that that dance will replace porn star. Never! We’re not playing with ourselves, we are playing music papa,” he says in the video while listening to Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani.

Watch the video below:

Gigaba made headlines last week after a sex recording of him, which he claimed had been used in blackmail and extortion attempts against him, was leaked.

He said the recording must have been stolen in a phone hack from 2016 or 2017, and the contents were meant to be private.

The video features the minister in a solo sex act, asking the recipient of the recording to imagine fellating him.

He later apologised for the incident.

“My wife and I have learned, with regret and sadness, that a video containing material of a sexual nature, meant for our eyes only, which was stolen when my communication got illegally intercepted/my phone got hacked, in 2016/17, is circulating among certain political figures.

“This video has been at the centre of a number of blackmail and extortion attempts, dating back to the period immediately following my appointment as minister of finance, on 31 March 2017, all of which I have steadfastly refused to entertain.”

Read more: Gigaba apologises over hacked sex tape off his phone

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.