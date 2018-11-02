What to watch on TV this week

Sweet 15

For Latin families, turning 15 is a once in a lifetime event that celebrates the day a young girl officially enters womanhood; the special celebration is called a quinceañera.

There are birthday parties … and then there are quinceañeras! This is the traditional Hispanic way of celebrating a young girl’s coming of age and is a day of pride for all Latina families.

Cousins Alexis and Jarling, along with Alexis’ wife Daniela, are Miami’s premiere quinceañera party experts and dress shop owners.

While longstanding cultural traditions like finding the perfect dress and the father-daughter dance remain customary, new American traditions are becoming a staple, including over-the-top photo shoots, numerous mid-party outfit changes and music videos that rival those of the biggest teen pop sensations.

At the heart of it all is a family who has been in the quinceañera business for over 45 years, working with each client to create a unique and special event.

Top Billing

Mzansi’s trailblazers of style go head to head for the title of GQ’S Best Dressed.

The sisters of Metro FM’s MoFlava tell us where his career was headed before music and parties caught his attention.

A lack of funds spurred world-famous Malawian artist Billie Zangewa to create the handsewn, silk technique she now uses to capture moments of magic from her son’s childhood.

The sensible views of grownups just don’t fit with the fantasy world of kids in the new Roald Dahl musical Matilda.

Global make-up artist Sir John returns with an incredible beauty master class, and we tour a home that covers all the essentials.

Wonderland Murders

A place that is beautiful and majestic can turn into a place where evil lies and danger lurks. Wonderland, a place known for its beauty and peaceful aura, is also known as a “serial killer’s playground” and as the fog rolls in, the bodies pile up.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, this peculiar series focuses on a dedicated team of Portland homicide investigators who examine a sequence of mysterious, riveting and alarming murder cases.

Focusing on The Portland Police Bureau and six of its challenging murder investigations, the series profiles several of the bureau’s devoted homicide detectives, as well as Oregon’s brilliant senior forensic anthropologist, a woman called “The Bone Lady.”

As a team, these investigators explore stories of obsession and cold blooded evil.

Recreations of exclusive crime scene video and first-person interviews bring to life a haunting world where a heavy mist often shrouds its hidden horrors.

Buddy’s Big Bakedown

Every kitchen has its own master chef, but when put to the test to impress the renowned top baker Buddy Valastro with your cooking skills, how would you fare?

The people’s favourite baker, Buddy is putting partnerships to the test in the kitchen as he challenges different teams of America’s most talented bakers and cake artists, ranging from married couples to siblings and good friends.

Each episode of this series showcases two teams competing to make fantastic and interesting cake masterpieces to impress Buddy and his team of judges from Carlo’s Bake Shop.

From amusement parks to galaxies, and even challenging the laws of gravity; each task is expected to have a crazy theme that is sure to test the creative work and ingenuity of the bakers!

