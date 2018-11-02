New reality show gives people a second swipe at love

Lifetime’s latest local reality show Love at Second Swipe is making a splash with its unique take on love in South Africa.

Hosted by Pabi Moloi, each week a team of experts will completely make over two people in the hope of helping them find love online.

With the experts’ help, they’ll revamp their dating profile, looks and dig deeper into issues that could be holding them back.

Moloi believes there’s so much about Love at Second Swipe that viewers will relate to.

“These are personal stories, these are real human beings experiencing the anguish of wanting to love and be loved and not knowing how to navigate that and we’re going to capture those moments.

“It excites me to demystify what online dating is and to help people discover a true connection with themselves before they make a match with somebody else.”

Life coach Dr Zenia Barnard, who has degrees in psychology and technology, says the makeover isn’t superficial. “We delve into their emotional challenges and what has possibly been holding them back and what they can let go of.

“You can put as much makeup on and change your hair, but if the emotional shift isn’t happening that person isn’t going to find ultimate happiness and love.”

Renowned stylist Shaldon Kopman will help participants portray themselves correctly on their online dating profiles. “A lot of people don’t understand how to dress or how to style themselves. My role is to make over the participants … so they feel good in their space and can go out there and conquer.”

Tune into Lifetime on DStv 131 at 8pm every Thursday.

