Comic Con Africa 2019 set to be bigger and better

Due to the unprecedented success of the inaugural Comic Con Africa, next year’s event will now take place over four days, including the Heritage Day public holiday.

This is to accommodate more pop culture fans who showed interest.

Reed Exhibitions Africa’s managing director, Carol Weaving, said: “We exceeded our own expectations in 2018 and you’re going to see bigger and better in 2019.

“We’ve listened to our fans, which means we needed to find a venue that is bigger, with more parking, shade, easy access and Gallagher Convention Centre fits this bill perfectly. We’ve also added September 24 to accommodate the crowds.

“The 2018 event welcomed 45 085 visitors [the numbers audited by ABC], 212 exhibitors and almost 400 media. These numbers are unprecedented at an inaugural show but sadly we sold out before the event started and we want to make sure that in 2019 we can offer this experience to many more people,” she added.

While new initiatives, including features, celebrities and talent will be announced in due course, the event will be focused on all elements of pop culture, including cosplay, comic books, anime, manga, other creatives, film and series, games – including video and esports – books and authors.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.