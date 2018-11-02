What’s new on Netflix this November

Perhaps you’re writing matric exams and want to sneak a few shows, or maybe you want to avoid the December chaos and take a break now.

Whatever the case this month, Netflix SA has a number of brand new shows, movies and specials you can’t miss.

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (November 20)

Trevor Noah leaves behind the Daily Show desk and takes to the stage for a stand-up special that touches on racism, immigration, camping and more.

The Final Table (November 20)

The Final Table is a global culinary competition show featuring the world’s most talented chefs fighting for a spot at the elite Final Table made up of the greatest chefs from around the world – including Mzansi’s very own Ash Heeger.

Narcos: Mexico (November 16)

See the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel as an American DEA agent learns the danger of targeting narcotics in Mexico.

Outlaw King (November 9)

This period drama follows Robert the Bruce’s battle to regain control after being made an outlaw by the King of England for taking the Scottish Crown.

The Christmas Chronicles (November 16)

Two siblings team up with Santa Claus for a high-flying holiday adventure.

Greenleaf: Season 3 (November 22)

In the wake of Mavis’ revelation, the bishop and first lady’s marriage threatens to implode, leaving Calvary’s leadership vulnerable to an overthrow.

The Holiday Calendar (November 2)

A talented photographer stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future – and pointing her towards love.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 3 (November 1)

A young woman abandons a good job at a law firm and her life in New York in an attempt to find happiness in the unlikely locale of West Covina, California.

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles (November 11)

In-demand comedian Katt Williams offers up The Pimp Chronicles courtesy of HBO. Williams shares his thoughts on topics such as drugs, politics and pop-culture.

iZombie: Season 3 (November 1)

A medical resident finds that being a zombie has its perks, which she uses to assist the police.

Angels & Demons (November 1)

Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon works with a nuclear physicist to solve a murder and prevent a terrorist act against the Vatican during one of the significant events within the church.

Sydney White (November 1)

A modern retelling of Snow White set against students in their freshman year of college in the greek system.

Westside (November 9)

Nine struggling musicians take centre stage in this deeply personal reality series about the thrills and spoils of one pivotal Hollywood showcase.

Sausage Party (November 9)

A sausage strives to discover the truth about his existence.

The Kominsky Method (November 16)

Michael Douglas stars as a briefly successful actor-turned-revered Hollywood acting coach.

F is for Family: Season 3 (November 30)

When Frank befriends a handsome young fighter pilot – voiced by Vince Vaughn – the family embarks on a whole new set of adventures.

