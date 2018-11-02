 
menu
Entertainment 2.11.2018 12:22 pm

What’s new on Netflix this November

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

Stay home and relax this month with this list of the best shows to watch right now.

Perhaps you’re writing matric exams and want to sneak a few shows, or maybe you want to avoid the December chaos and take a break now.

Whatever the case this month, Netflix SA has a number of brand new shows, movies and specials you can’t miss.

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (November 20)

Trevor Noah leaves behind the Daily Show desk and takes to the stage for a stand-up special that touches on racism, immigration, camping and more.

The Final Table (November 20)

The Final Table is a global culinary competition show featuring the world’s most talented chefs fighting for a spot at the elite Final Table made up of the greatest chefs from around the world – including Mzansi’s very own Ash Heeger.

Narcos: Mexico (November 16)

See the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel as an American DEA agent learns the danger of targeting narcotics in Mexico.

Outlaw King (November 9)

This period drama follows Robert the Bruce’s battle to regain control after being made an outlaw by the King of England for taking the Scottish Crown.

View this post on Instagram

It’s time to pick out your tablas.

A post shared by Narcos (@narcos) on

The Christmas Chronicles (November 16)

Two siblings team up with Santa Claus for a high-flying holiday adventure.

Greenleaf: Season 3 (November 22)

In the wake of Mavis’ revelation, the bishop and first lady’s marriage threatens to implode, leaving Calvary’s leadership vulnerable to an overthrow.

The Holiday Calendar (November 2)

A talented photographer stuck in a dead-end job inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future – and pointing her towards love.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 3 (November 1)

A young woman abandons a good job at a law firm and her life in New York in an attempt to find happiness in the unlikely locale of West Covina, California.

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles (November 11)

In-demand comedian Katt Williams offers up The Pimp Chronicles courtesy of HBO. Williams shares his thoughts on topics such as drugs, politics and pop-culture.

iZombie: Season 3 (November 1)

A medical resident finds that being a zombie has its perks, which she uses to assist the police.

Angels & Demons (November 1)

Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon works with a nuclear physicist to solve a murder and prevent a terrorist act against the Vatican during one of the significant events within the church.

Sydney White (November 1)

A modern retelling of Snow White set against students in their freshman year of college in the greek system.

View this post on Instagram

#iZOMBiE has been renewed for Season 5 on The CW!

A post shared by iZombie (@thecwizombie) on

Westside (November 9)

Nine struggling musicians take centre stage in this deeply personal reality series about the thrills and spoils of one pivotal Hollywood showcase.

Sausage Party (November 9)

A sausage strives to discover the truth about his existence.

The Kominsky Method (November 16)

Michael Douglas stars as a briefly successful actor-turned-revered Hollywood acting coach.

F is for Family: Season 3 (November 30)

When Frank befriends a handsome young fighter pilot – voiced by Vince Vaughn – the family embarks on a whole new set of adventures.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rorisang Thandekiso plays matchmaker on ‘Tropika Smooth Fan’ 16.11.2018
When crime fighting is a real drag 15.11.2018
10 returning TV shows that are most likely to be binge-watched 9.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.