Netflix reveals Henry Cavill as The Witcher

Netflix has shown off the first footage of Henry Cavill as the lead character in its series adaptation of the popular video game franchise, The Witcher.

The streaming media service announced back in September that the Man Of Steel star would take on the role of Geralt of Rivia, a sword-slinging sorcerer who makes money hunting down monsters.

Now, Netflix’s Twitter account has shown off what Cavill looks like as Geralt.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

It seems Cavil has traded in his signature short black haircut for flowing grey locks to play Geralt.

The Witcher Netflix series is scheduled to hit the service in 2019 and run for eight episodes. Joining Cavill in the cast is Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allen as Ciri. The show is helmed by Lauren S. Hissrich.

If you’re in the dark as to what the Witcher is have a gander at the trailer below. It’s also worth tracking down the books the game (and the series) is based on by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which have enough political scheming, gore and sex in them to give George R.R. Martin a run for his money.

