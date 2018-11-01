Who will be the next Mrs South Africa?

It’s that time of the year again when South Africa celebrates the new Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa.

The grand finale promises to be a spectacular. It features South African celebrities Katlego Maboe as the MC and the talented and beautiful DJ Zinhle as entertainment for the night, produced by the multitalented Jan Malan.

SABC 3 will film the grand finale at Emperors Palace on November 9 and will broadcast it on November 11 at 7.30pm.

The 24 finalists in contention for the coveted crown of Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa 2019 will showcase fabulous fashions from local designers LISOF, BeachCult, Tsotsetsi KL, Ryan Keys, JJ Schoeman and Francois Vedemme.

The celebrity judging panel includes former Miss South Africa Cindy Nell-Roberts as principal judge, former Miss SA Hlengiwe Twala, businessperson Vusi Zwane, CEO of Tammy Taylor Nails SA Mel Viljoen and Miss World 2018 Alice Lee Giannette.

The SABC 3 Mrs SA Viewer’s Choice award winner will also be announced at the finale. The viewer’s choice is a public vote for the contestant who will be crowned on the night as voted by SABC 3 viewers.

The newly crowned Mrs South Africa will become an ambassador for the channel and represent South Africa at Mrs World. She will win prizes to the value of over R1 million, including a Suzuki Vitara.

The Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa brand showcases the virtues of South Africa, the spirit of ubuntu and the real, relatable women of the country who live life in full colour.

Through SABC 3, Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa aims to empower and showcase true beauty that shines from within and celebrate every woman in the country her unique femininity.

