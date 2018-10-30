Creed II’s Michael B. Jordan is coming to SA

Award-winning actor Michael B. Jordan is set to meet local fans next month, as he’ll be visiting South Africa at the end of November to kick off his international publicity tour for his latest film Creed II.

The film, that drops locally on November 30th, sees Jordan reprise the role of Adonis Creed in the latest continuation of the Rocky saga. In Creed II, Adonis will have to face down Viktor, the protege of Russian boxer Ivan Drago, the man who killed his father Apollo in the ring. The film is the sequel to the Rocky franchise spin-off, Creed, which wowed critics and cleaned up at the worldwide box office, raking in more than $170 million.

“In Johannesburg, Jordan will meet with press, together with his Creed II co-star Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, who portrays Adonis’ fearsome opponent Viktor Drago, and director Steven Caple Jr. (The Land). He will also greet fans at a special premiere event,” Empire Entertainment said in a statement.

Jordan and his fellow co-stars will be in South Africa for the film’s premiere on November 24th. Fans are urged to mark their calendars.

