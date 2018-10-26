Comedian Stuart Taylor is back with a brand new show

Fresh from hosting the sold out Big 5 Comedy Show at the Teatro earlier this year, comedian Stuart Taylor returns to the Johannesburg stage with his new one-man show Funny You Should Say That.

This stand-up comedian, entertainer and actor brings the laughs with a two-week run at the Auto & General Theatre on the Square in Sandton.

Comedy fans are in for a treat as the Cape Town born-and-bred Taylor prepares to showcase his latest stage offering – his first comedy solo in three years.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done a one-man show. So I’m really excited to be back in Joburg doing an hour of brand new material,” he said.

Taylor’s new show promises more of his hit-the-nail-on-the-head comic musings that will have most laughing out loud.

“I turned 40 recently, so I guess this show is my version of a ‘midlife crisis.’ I find that my tolerance for BS has gone down with age, so this show is about me being uncensored, saying what I want to say, and hoping all find my comic musing hilarious.”

Funny You Should Say That is directed by the award-winning theatre director and comic Rob van Vuuren, and promises to deliver all the laughs and punch-lines you would expect from this comedy merger.

“I have never played in Sandton. So this will be a first for me,” Taylor said.

The show will run until November 3.

Tickets can be bought through Computicket or Checkers and Shoprite retail stores countrywide. Tickets are R150, with students and pensioners paying R100.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.