 
menu
Entertainment 24.10.2018 03:45 pm

Dave Chappelle adds extra Joburg date

Citizen Reporter
Dave Chappelle has added an extra date in Johannesburg to his tour

Dave Chappelle has added an extra date in Johannesburg to his tour

The new date will see Chappelle step on stage a second time at Teatro on Thursday, December 6th.

Dave Chappelle has added and extra date to his planned tour of South Africa. Big Concerts has announced that due to exceptional demand, the US comedian will perform two shows at Montecasino in Johannesburg, instead of just the one.

The new date will see Chappelle step on stage a second time at Teatro on Thursday, December 6th. Chappelle is also set to perform at GreanWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town and the Durban ICC.

The full tour dates are as follows:

27 Nov 2018: GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World
4 Dec 2018: Durban ICC
5 Dec 2018: Montecasino – Sold out
6 Dec 2018: Montecasino –

If you’re in the dark as to why you should be excited about this news, Dave Chappelle is easily one of the best comedians working in the world today. Not only did he spearhead the groundbreaking Chappelle show (seriously, if you haven’t seen it, it’s worth digging out), but he’s recorded numerous specials (the last two dropped on Netflix around Christmas last year) and he’s played thousands of venues around the world. He’s also bagged two television Emmy Awards, a Grammy, and Pollstar’s Comedy Tour of The Year Award.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chris Tucker takes Mzansi by storm 9.11.2018
Comedian Stuart Taylor is back with a brand new show 26.10.2018
WATCH: Trevor Noah announces new Netflix special 23.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.