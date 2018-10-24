Dave Chappelle adds extra Joburg date

Dave Chappelle has added and extra date to his planned tour of South Africa. Big Concerts has announced that due to exceptional demand, the US comedian will perform two shows at Montecasino in Johannesburg, instead of just the one.

The new date will see Chappelle step on stage a second time at Teatro on Thursday, December 6th. Chappelle is also set to perform at GreanWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town and the Durban ICC.

The full tour dates are as follows:

If you’re in the dark as to why you should be excited about this news, Dave Chappelle is easily one of the best comedians working in the world today. Not only did he spearhead the groundbreaking Chappelle show (seriously, if you haven’t seen it, it’s worth digging out), but he’s recorded numerous specials (the last two dropped on Netflix around Christmas last year) and he’s played thousands of venues around the world. He’s also bagged two television Emmy Awards, a Grammy, and Pollstar’s Comedy Tour of The Year Award.

