WATCH: Trevor Noah announces new Netflix special

The countdown to Trevor Noah’s highly-anticipated Netflix show, Trevor Noah: The Son of Patricia is in its final stretch as a release date has been revealed.

Taking to social media on Monday, the SA-born comedian announced that the show is set to air on 20 November.

He made the announcement in the cutest way with the help of a little boy dressed in a chicken suit.

According to Netflix the show will touch on issues including racism.

“Trevor Noah gets out from behind The Daily Show desk and take the stage for a stand-up special that touches on racism, immigration, camping and more,” Netflix said on its website.

This marks Trevor’s second Netflix special after the hugely popular Afraid of the Dark.

When news that Trevor had signed a deal with M-Net to shoot his 13-part series emerged late last year, the comedian said that he was passionate about showcasing and inspiring young talent.

“I remember when I was young, watching really amazing shows and at the time, it was a lot of Afrikaans comedians. It was Tolla van der Merwes and all of them. They were telling jokes together. There was a culture of comedy in South Africa. There was a conversation that was happening in a space where people were getting to know funniness from home.

“That’s something I’ve always wanted to grow. I want to give young comedians the opportunity to connect with their audience,” he said at a press conference at the time.

And Trevor is definitely doing a great job of being an inspiration to young people back home!

