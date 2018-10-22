Beyoncé’s father a guest judge on ‘Idols SA’

Imagine receiving advice from the man who helped make Beyoncé a star.

Matthew Knowles took time out of his busy schedule to visit the Idols SA studios and dish out some valuable guidance to contestants.

The 66-year-old is on a work trip in South Africa. He hosted the African Leaders 4 Change Awards in Pretoria last week.

Matthew served as a guest judge during Sunday night’s episode of Idols SA. The top five contestants got to sing for him

Some of his tips on the night included the importance of bringing more energy to the stage (during Thando’s performance) instead of just relying on your vocals.

He also gave King B a thumbs up for his rendition of Beyoncé’s hit song, ‘Irreplaceable’.

Yanga had one of the best responses from Matthew on the night. “You were a star,” he said after her performance.

Viewers were surprised to see Matthew as a guest judge on the show. Many sang his praises, especially when he gave good comments about their favourite contestants.

Matthew Knowles can pull through to S.A. Idols But his daughters are like dololo when people actually want them here pic.twitter.com/A67Cu41YMJ — Hoetations and Expections (@Juliet_Kamanga) October 21, 2018

#IdolsSA Many thanks to Mr Matthew Knowles for giving such a surprise visit on this show…enkosi baba????????????????????????????????????❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/JsRtpDCeCX — MitchelleKaroro (@mitchellekaroro) October 21, 2018

Mr Matthew Knowles said Nosipho and the other girl stood out from the rest. I love nothing but the truth from the father of the most talented musician Alive. pic.twitter.com/QLKzcgVdda — ????MoonCakes???? (@blythexavier_) October 21, 2018

Matthew says it was an “honour” to be a guest judge on the show.

“A big thank you to everyone at @idolssa for making tonight so special!” he wrote on Instagram.

His SA visit has a few more stops.

“… I’m off to lecture at the University of Cape Town where I’ll be discussing my new book, The Emancipation of Slaves Through Music…,” he wrote on Twitter.

Beyoncé will also be visiting out shores this year. She is set to perform at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 taking place in Johannesburg in December. Other stars making an appearance include her husband Jay Z, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran, Usher and Cassper Nyovest.

