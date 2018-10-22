Ntandose Mosibi wins 2018 MTV Base VJ Search

After travelling through four cities and auditioning thousands of hopefuls, MTV Base announced Ntandose Mosibi as the winner of the 2018 MTV Base VJ (video jockey) Search.

The 25-year-old Daveyton resident who describes herself as “passionate, strong and colourful”, stood out from over 8 000 hopefuls and her fellow finalists, Namibian-born Cape Town-based Nalitye Shaninga and Angola-born Johannesburger Jonatao Morais.

Commented Mosibi: “I still cannot believe I won, feels like someone is going to wake me up and say I am being pranked, it all hasn’t sunk in. I am super excited to be part of the MTV Base team. Finally, my dreams to work on television are coming true.”

In the finale episode, hosted by last year’s presenter search winner Tshego Koke, audiences witnessed the four-cities tour – Durban, Cape Town, East London and Johannesburg – through the experiences of the judges, award-winning actor and funnyman Thomas Gumede (Ridiculousness Africa), presenter and actress Boity Thulo, music icon Kelly Khumalo and comedian Tol A$$ Mo (You Got Got).

Mosibi scooped prizes worth over R500 000. These include a 12-month contract with MTV Base, a year’s supply of fruity Breezers, a Fiat Tipo and an all-expenses paid trip to Thailand, courtesy of Breezer to celebrate her win in colourful and vibrant way.

Monde Twala, vice president for youth, music and BET (black entertainment television) at Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) said: “This season of MTV Base VJ Search has once again highlighted VIMN Africa’s commitment as an entertainment destination of choice for youth culture.

“Ntandose’s win will transform her life, as many may have witnessed with Tshego Koke’s win in 2017. We are thrilled to have Ntandose as part of the MTV family and look forward to growing her brand within the MTV Base brand.”

