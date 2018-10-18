Twitter reacts to Diddy’s split from Cassie

Fans are totally in their feelings over news that Diddy has split from his long-term girlfriend, Cassie.

The couple – who dated for 11 years – announced their split this week..

…and naturally, his fans reacted in total shock.

Many are of the belief that the music mogul ‘used’ the stunning singer – who is significantly younger than he, and has decided to move on to another woman, now that he is bored with her.

Fans also believed Diddy ‘wasted her time’ (a real vat en sit kind of relationship!)

What’s more, word on the street is that Diddy ‘replaced’ Cassie with a hot new model.

Jocelyn Chew, a 26-year-old model has been linked to the I Need A Girlrapper in the wake of his split.

The pretty brunette is a doppelganger of the young Cassie, which must be a slap in Cassie’s face!

Diddy put Cassie on hold so he can date 26-year-old model, Jocelyn Chew. pic.twitter.com/ZBQCOkJ7b2 — Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) October 17, 2018

Let’s put things into perspective. Back in 2007, Diddy – then pushing 40 – started dating Cassie when she was just 20.

Always a dutiful girlfriend, step-mom of his six kids from three different mothers, and dealing with constant baby-mama drama and all their shady social media comments, Cassie was seen as the eye-candy on the rapper’s designer-dressed arm.

Despite having a boyfriend with a net worth of $820 million, who founded Bad Boy Records (and who successfully managed artists like The Notorious B.I.G., French Montana and Janelle Monae) Cassie’s career as a singer took a back seat while she let her man shine.

The couple’s relationship was rocked by allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity on Diddy’s part.

The self-proclaimed ‘bad boy’, Diddy notoriously cheated on his ex-wife Kim with a number of high-profile women, fathering two love children.

“As black women, we sacrifice… We stand by our man, through thick and thin, through whatever. But if you feel like, ‘Maybe I am getting the short end of the stick,’ that’s when a change has to take place,” Kim told Essencemagazine about her ex-husband’s philandering ways.

Reports also emerged that Diddy had physically assaulted Cassie during a heated fight back in 2016, when the singer attempted to break up with him.

Although a domestic assault file was opened with police, Cassie dropped the charges and was later spotted on the arm of her older bae once again.

Which makes it even harder for fans to fathom why she would stay in (or keep returning to) a relationship that was going nowhere!

Personally, I never knew what Cassie saw in Diddy in the first place.

Dollar signs? A father figure? A warm body to share his bed with?

Nah girl, you are worth so much more that that!

In Cassie’s defense, she claims that marriage was ‘never a priority’ for her and Diddy.

“I believe in marriage if it’s with the right situation, but I feel like you can’t really put a tag on it. Everybody looks at marriage as something very solid and important, but we have a solid relationship,” she said in an interview with Ebro in the Morning.

Saving face perhaps?

Would you waste 11 years of your life in a dead-end relationship?

Take a look at some fans’ shocking reactions to the pair’s split…

How you gonna do Cassie like that though @Diddy? pic.twitter.com/dHN6I2qgJG — PlainJane (@NoniMsi) October 17, 2018

Cassie must do to Diddy what MariahCarey did to her ex fiance, sue him for wasting your time wena girl — Amy (@Amyb_lala) October 17, 2018

When I hear diddy broke up with Cassie.. After 11 years? No baby? No ring? Girlfriend for 11 years? Me: pic.twitter.com/t1ykpi4WmT — Dibi's (@surest_diva) October 17, 2018

Diddy broke up with Cassie after 11 years of dating??? What were they doing dating for 11 years? Even a degree course in the University is 4 years! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 17, 2018

Diddy was out here wasting Cassie's time anyway. Sad but not surprising. pic.twitter.com/WCREtNAP0N — ????Phumz Madonsela???? (@PhumzMadonsela) October 17, 2018

What Diddy doing is what men do ALL THE TIME.

Ba go jola many years, break up with you 5months later he getting married to his new girl.????????????

Nothing new. pic.twitter.com/Xf9oq0mv99 — Lover???? (@Kgaugelo_S) October 17, 2018

Unfortunate to hear the news about Cassie and Diddy breaking up. Not sure what her lifestyle has been like. But, if she’s looking for a guy with a one bedroom apartment, 30 days of paid vacation, 0 investment properties, 0 jewelry, and occasionally orders takeout pic.twitter.com/AYSPcOZ3kj — KYLE (@kyalbr) October 17, 2018

Cassie is one of the most beautiful girls on the planet. She could have another Diddy in a minute. pic.twitter.com/1GMMw8HjrE — Debbie (@DaydreamDebbie) October 17, 2018

