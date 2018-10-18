 
Twitter reacts to Diddy’s split from Cassie

Megan van den Heever
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - After Party HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 07: Sean 'Diddy' Combs (L) and actress Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' attend the after party for the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - After Party HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 07: Sean 'Diddy' Combs (L) and actress Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' attend the after party for the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

‘No proposal, no promise ring?’ The Twittersphere questions whether Cassie wasted 11 years of her life with Diddy.

Fans are totally in their feelings over news that Diddy has split from his long-term girlfriend, Cassie.

The couple – who dated for 11 years – announced their split this week..

…and naturally, his fans reacted in total shock.

Many are of the belief that the music mogul ‘used’ the stunning singer – who is significantly younger than he, and has decided to move on to another woman, now that he is bored with her.

Fans also believed Diddy ‘wasted her time’ (a real vat en sit kind of relationship!)

What’s more, word on the street is that Diddy ‘replaced’ Cassie with a hot new model.

Jocelyn Chew, a 26-year-old model has been linked to the I Need A Girlrapper in the wake of his split.

The pretty brunette is a doppelganger of the young Cassie, which must be a slap in Cassie’s face!

Let’s put things into perspective. Back in 2007, Diddy – then pushing 40 – started dating Cassie when she was just 20.

Always a dutiful girlfriend, step-mom of his six kids from three different mothers, and dealing with constant baby-mama drama and all their shady social media comments, Cassie was seen as the eye-candy on the rapper’s designer-dressed arm.

Despite having a boyfriend with a net worth of $820 million, who founded Bad Boy Records (and who successfully managed artists like The Notorious B.I.G., French Montana and Janelle Monae) Cassie’s career as a singer took a back seat while she let her man shine.

The couple’s relationship was rocked by allegations of domestic abuse and infidelity on Diddy’s part.

The self-proclaimed ‘bad boy’, Diddy notoriously cheated on his ex-wife Kim with a number of high-profile women, fathering two love children.

“As black women, we sacrifice… We stand by our man, through thick and thin, through whatever. But if you feel like, ‘Maybe I am getting the short end of the stick,’ that’s when a change has to take place,” Kim told Essencemagazine about her ex-husband’s philandering ways.

View this post on Instagram

This is how we STARTED…

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

Reports also emerged that Diddy had physically assaulted Cassie during a heated fight back in 2016, when the singer attempted to break up with him.

Although a domestic assault file was opened with police, Cassie dropped the charges and was later spotted on the arm of her older bae once again.

Which makes it even harder for fans to fathom why she would stay in (or keep returning to) a relationship that was going nowhere!

Personally, I never knew what Cassie saw in Diddy in the first place.

Dollar signs? A father figure? A warm body to share his bed with?

Nah girl, you are worth so much more that that!

In Cassie’s defense, she claims that marriage was ‘never a priority’ for her and Diddy.

“I believe in marriage if it’s with the right situation, but I feel like you can’t really put a tag on it. Everybody looks at marriage as something very solid and important, but we have a solid relationship,” she said in an interview with Ebro in the Morning.

Saving face perhaps?

Would you waste 11 years of your life in a dead-end relationship?

Take a look at some fans’ shocking reactions to the pair’s split…

