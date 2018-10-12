Cell C extends free data for black over the festive season

It’s Christmas come early for Cell C subscribers to black as the telco has announced it’s extending its free data offer to watch the streaming service.

Cell C announced back in May that it was allowing black customers to stream movies, TV shows, soccer games and more through its service without incurring data costs, but that offer was originally scheduled to end by December this year. Now, the telco says black customers can stream entertainment for free until the end of February 2019.

“When the free data plan was initially rolled out in May, it was due to end 10 November. We have however seen the need to extend it over the holiday period, especially when families and children have lots of dwell time, they can watch their favourite programmes anytime, anywhere and on the go,” chief executive at black, Surie Ramasary, said in a press release.

The free data is available on any of Cell C’s prepaid or contract plans including MediaPlay, which combines all your connectivity and entertainment needs on one monthly bill.

Right now black customers can not only stream quite a few horror films in the run-up to Halloween, but also the ninth season of the long-running zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead. If that sounds up your street you can sign up for the desktop app on the the official black website or, if you prefer, you can download the streaming app for iOS and Android.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.