Trailer for Pet Cemetery reboot drops

Paramount pictures has dropped the trailer for the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s highly creep novel involving undead pets, Pet Cemetery, and it’s a doozy.

Starring Jason Clarke (Public Enemies, The Great Gatsby), John Lithgow (Third Rock From The Sun) and Amy Seimetz (Alien Covenant), the film is helmed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, the duo who directed the cult Hollywood industry horror film ‘Starry Eyes’. As you can see in the trailer below, the film also features one of the creepiest cats in existence (pity there are no awards for feline acting, because this cat would clean up).

For those who never read Stephen King’s highly creep 1983 novel (or the rather good film adaptation from 1989), here’s the pitch: the story follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Pet Cemetery is just the latest in a steadily growing line of Stephen King film reboots, which include Carrie and It.

