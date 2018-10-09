New Daredevil trailer reveals Bullseye as new villain

If you’re in the market for some superhero series binge-watching Netflix has you covered next week Friday. On October 19th, the streaming media service releases all new episodes of the third season of Daredevil.

Details about the new season’s overarching plot have been a bit thin on the ground until now, but this week Netflix pumped out a trailer that confirms one of the show’s new villains – the preternaturally talented Bullseye.

Fans of the comics will know that Bullseye is about as close to an arch nemesis as Daredevil has – well, not counting the Kingpin (Wilson Fisk played in this series by Vince D’Onofrio), who also makes a return in season 3.

Bullseye (who is played by Wilson Bethel) has a pretty murky origin story, although he’s thought to at one stage worked as a burglar named Benjamin Poindexter – which is probably what the title of the trailer below “Agent Poindexter” is riffing on.

From the looks of things it seems as though Bullseye will follow the same arch that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) did in the first two seasons, which involve growing into the role over the length of a season. The main pitch for the character is that he teams up with the Kingpin to frame Daredevil for a series of murders in Hell’s Kitchen.

Fans will remember that Bullseye was originally played by Colin Farrell in the Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck back in the day. Actually forget we said that. The less said about that film the better.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.