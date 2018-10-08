Aardklop National Arts Festival tackles real SA issues

Last year, the Aardklop national arts festival created an estimated 300 jobs and attracted 70 000 visitors to the North West town Potchefstroom, according to executive mayor Kgotso Khumalo.

In 2018, that tradition continued.

Aardklop has become one of the most popular art festivals in South Africa. But while the festival is loved for its stalls and music area, it’s really its support of artists in South Africa that has revellers returning.

This year’s festival included seven debut productions – some of which will start touring or re-emerge at other festivals.

The latest plays were topical, such as Bloed en Bodem. Starring Stian Bam, Albert Pretorius, Obed de Koker and Carla Smith, the play speaks about farm attacks, and Afrikaner men who grapple with identity in post-apartheid South Africa.

One of this year’s top-selling shows, Toutjies en Ferreira, also offered a unique theatre experience where the audience was allowed behind-the-scenes in a play that pieces together comedy and drama. It also starred top actors like Frank Opperman and Antoinette Kellermann.

Rounding out the drama additions was Huishou, about two white women who want to adopt a black child and My Seuns, a family drama centred around the freedom struggle.

But there’s also time for a break: two comedies, Lykskou, a farce about a brother and sister team that turn into con artists, and My mense is die kluts kwyt, which gave a satirical look at Afrikaners and how they exist in a world where homophobia is taboo.

“Good theatre changes us. It opens our eyes wider, it allows us toi hear more and feel deeper,” says Mareli Stolp who sits on the Aardklop panel.

Info

Award winners:

Best actress 2018: Nadia Valvekens (Huishou)

Best actor 2018: Albert Pretorius (Bloed en bodem)

Best Director: Christo Davids (My seuns)

Best production: My seuns

ATKV award for ground-breaking work: My seuns

Best supporting actor 2018: Donovan Pietersen (My seuns)

Best new text: Christo Davids (My seuns)

Best music-driven production: Krog

Best musical production: Zanta Hofmeyr and Miro Chakaryan

Best exhibition: Diane Victor (Shadows and light)

