IN PICTURES: What you’re missing at rAge 2018

The first day of South Africa’s biggest gaming expo, rAge, is in the rearview, but for those who couldn’t get Friday off there are still two full days of fun ahead of you.

This year, the organisers seem to have taken note of some of the feedback (read: complaints) attendees had last year and have adjusted the event’s layout brilliantly. The LAN parties are no longer on the main floor, penned in like cattle, so the expo has a lot more space – you won’t feel like you’re caught in a crush.

Major international publishers are showing off their games in the main part of the dome. Some are already available (Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Spiderman, FIFA 19), but other won’t see release for quite some time (The Division 2, Fallout 76) and this may be your only chance to sample them until then.

On top of all that the cosplayers are out in force, local retailers are selling everything from high-spec gaming rigs, to original art to board game and more, and if you fancy picking up some free swag there’s a demo lounge run by Table Realms that’s giving away prizes to punters for simply playing their games. Yes, really. Have a gander below to see what you’re missing out on.

fdhhfdsfhdsjkfhdsjfdhsjkhfdsjk

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.