IN PICTURES: What you’re missing at rAge 2018

The first day of South Africa’s biggest gaming expo, rAge, is in the rearview, but for those who couldn’t get Friday off there are still two full days of fun ahead of you.
This year, the organisers seem to have taken note of some of the feedback (read: complaints) attendees had last year and have adjusted the event’s layout brilliantly. The LAN parties are no longer on the main floor, penned in like cattle, so the expo has a lot more space – you won’t feel like you’re caught in a crush.
Major international publishers are showing off their games in the main part of the dome. Some are already available (Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Spiderman, FIFA 19), but other won’t see release for quite some time (The Division 2, Fallout 76) and this may be your only chance to sample them until then.
On top of all that the cosplayers are out in force, local retailers are selling everything from high-spec gaming rigs, to original art to board game and more, and if you fancy picking up some free swag there’s a demo lounge run by Table Realms that’s giving away prizes to punters for simply playing their games. Yes, really. Have a gander below to see what you’re missing out on.
fdhhfdsfhdsjkfhdsjfdhsjkhfdsjk
Cosplayers are out on the floor and as is evident some pretty hard work has gone into the costumes.
We don’t recall Black Panther being this tall in the movie, but hey, Wakanda forever and all that.
Remember that cosplayers aren’t exhibits, they’re people so be polite. Make sure you ask permission before you snap a photo
Beyond the games, there are some fine pieces of art for sale, including these clocks made out of old vinyls
Yes, it’s a lovely statue of Doctor Strange, but be warned it costs a pretty penny
The rAge LAN parties are off the main floor and better organised. This year they have their own dedicated food station and (gasp) showers.
Fallout 76 has a demo on the floor. We weren’t allowed to snap footage but Vault Boy was happy to pose for us
Forza is on the floor this year too – once again no game footage was allowed, but we (and everyone else) were allowed to get up close with one of the game’s supercars
One of the many stalls filled with T-shirts, hoodies and all geek apparel.
There is some quite magnificent homemade jewellery for sale
rAge is also a platform for gaming companies to show off their powerful hardware
Some of the laptops here are probably more powerful than your PC
And the PCs on display… well, have a look.
Oh, there are also a bunch of games to play, if that’s your thing…
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.