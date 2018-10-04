 
Entertainment 4.10.2018 12:37 pm

The Walking Dead returns for season nine

Citizen reporter
ZOMBIE KILLER. Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. Picture: Supplied.

This season will focus on the united communities as they face obstacles and threats to their alliance.

The Walking Dead returns to Fox Africa on the October 8 at 8.45pm on Mondays.

But this season fans can stay up and join the US broadcast at 3.30am.

With the official confirmation that this is Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) last stand on the show, fans can join the rest of the world at the same time to avoid major spoilers.

The storyline picks up months after the defeat of Negan under an alliance of communities spearheaded by Rick Grimes.

This season will focus on the united communities as they face obstacles and threats to their alliance, with the threat of the mysterious Whisperers looming.

Speculation is also rife about how lead actor Lincoln, who has portrayed Grimes since the show’s inception, will exit the show.

“There’s nothing but gratitude that I feel for this whole experience and love for this bunch of people” said Lincoln. “It’s changed my life in a myriad of different ways.”

