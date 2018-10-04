Explore SA at the Aardklop Festival

The warning was very clear – it’s a festival like no other.

After braving cold nights in Grahamstown, Aardklop never intimidated me. Until I actually went to Potchefstroom for one of the biggest art festivals in South Africa.It’s an interesting double-edged sword as one of the newsroom photographers points out while filling in our media accreditation for the festival – the form is only in Afrikaans.

It creates a misconception that one of the most-visited festivals in the country is exclusively Afrikaans. But look at the line-up of talks, visual art and lifestyle events, it’s an exciting representation of art and culture in SA.

Take, for instance, a discussion at the NWU Business school on Wednesday, where a panel featuring Raymond Willemse, a columnist, Flip Buys from Solidariteit, actor Christo Davids and Danny Titus from ATKV chatted about identity in the context of Afrikaans, where they tried to point out what the term Afrikaner means from the viewpoint of black and brown Afrikaans speakers.

If you’re heading to Potchefstroom this weekend, here’s a few highlights from Aardklop that explore South Africa.

ATKVBook Oasis

Wie gaan in 2019 reggeer? (Who will rule in 2019) is presented at the North-West University Business School at 10am today.

Controversial political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert talks about the blow the ANC received in the 2016 municipal election, and how the party needs to come together in 2019 to keep its majority.

Theo Venter will lead the conversation.

Diane Victor Exhibition

Victor, who was chosen as this year’s festival artist, presents her solo exhibition Skadus en lig/Shadows and light.

She uses smoke and glass to create ghostly images. She is famous for her exploration of the abuse of power, crime, violence and women’s bodies in South Africa.

Ella Fitzgerald A Century In Song

Anna Davel and Sima Mashazi sing Ella Fitzgerald, the queen of jazz. They are accompanied by American pianist John Fresk.

It takes place at the Elgro Hotel hall tonight at 8pm.

Moord In Ixia Straat

Starring De Klerk Oelofse, Richard September en Gertjie Besselsen, this farce about murder was written by Sjaka Septembir.

It follows an odd murder investigation with hilarious results. It’s also partly in Afrikaans. The show runs a few times daily at ATKV School for Girls.

For a full programme visit Aardklop’s official website.

