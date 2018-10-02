EFF to open criminal case against Sasha Martinengo

The EFF has hit out at former Hot 91.9FM breakfast show host Sasha Martinengo, who was fired earlier today for referring to Julius Malema as ‘a monkey’ on live air.

Martinengo has since taken to Twitter to defend his comments, which has left a lot of his followers divided, with some defending the DJ and other condemning him.

The EFF’s response, however, has been unequivocal; not only has the party applauded Martinengo’s sacking, it says it plans to open a criminal case against him.

“The EFF welcomes the dismissal of Sasha Martinengo from Hot 91.9 FM following his racist remarks about CIC Julius Malema. Unlike many who accept apologies of the racists, this station refused to stop there and took it a step further by firing the racist,” the statement reads.

“It is obvious that they acted decisively because they knew they would face the full might of the EFF like H&M did,” the statement continues, referring to protest action that left several of the clothing brand’s stores trashed in January this year, following an advert showing an African boy wearing a sweater with the phrase “Coolest monkey in the jungle” on the front.

The EFF says, however, that Martinengo’s firing is not enough, and that it will be opening a criminal case against the DJ.

“Until racism, particularly openly expressed is considered a criminal offence it will not stop. White people need to know that each time they use the k-word or call black people monkeys, they can end up in jail,” the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

EFF Statement On The Radio DJ Who Called CIC @Julius_S_Malema A Monkey pic.twitter.com/A3ICRDQR6R — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 2, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.