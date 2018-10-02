Is Bonang about to move to New York City?

Bonang Matheba is thoroughly enjoying her visit to New York City, but her latest tweets seem to suggest that she’s just bought herself a new home.

The tweet is open to interpretation of course, but the timing is certainly a little curious. Let’s backtrack a little, shall we?

Bonang touched down in the Big Apple last week and has been on Global Citizen Duties ever since she arrived. The presenter moderated a panel discussion with the United Nations, mingled with some of the biggest stars in the world, and then attended the Global Citizen concert in NYC over the weekend. Needless to say, she was living the kind of life many could only dream of.

And then on Sunday afternoon, she sent the Twitter streets into a panic when she shared a tweet that suggested that she had found herself a new home (shortly after sharing a tweet that claimed that she was having the time of her life in New York City. Yeah, we’ll leave you to put two and two together…

The presenter took to Twitter to write:

“My New Home, Can’t Wait!”

….my new home!! ????????????❤️ can’t wait. — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 30, 2018

People immediately started asking her if she was moving to the “World’s greatest city” (David Letterman’s words, not mine!). But with Twitter being Twitter, it didn’t take long for her fans to start joking about her reported tax struggles.

Wow. In New York?? ????????????????But please come back to Mzansi to resolve your issues with SARS. Your haters are dancing in the rain that you tried to defraud SARS. Come face SARS & prove them wrong. Much love Queen B — Thato Rula (@lesilorula1) September 30, 2018

As if you don't owe SARS pic.twitter.com/dNh7Wf6icl — 06 October (@MadikelaMakgaba) September 30, 2018

Reports claim that Bonang has been summoned to court after failing to submit over 10 years’ worth of taxi returns. However, Bonang’s biggest fans are ignoring this story and instead focused on celebrating her new “Home”:

Wow B another new home on top of the new beautiful home ???? yu have. Wa nyesa hle Morgel ????I can't wait to see it myself ???????????? — Thulz (@tholangmolefe) September 30, 2018

Now this has to be the other, other, other, other, other one. ???? — Purple Babochka ???? (@PurplePoise1) September 30, 2018

New York pho My muntu — guitar (@portia32708699) September 30, 2018

Even with all these comments, it’s worth pointing out that Bonang has not confirmed whether or not she has bought herself a new home (let alone one in New York City); she simply dropped the big hint on social media.

If she is moving, will she give us all a chance to say goodbye? One thing is for sure, after her excellent showing at this weekend’s Global Citizen festival, she won’t have any difficulties finding work!

