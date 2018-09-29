Zodwa Wabantu shows off her vosho moves in Dubai

The entertainer was recently in Dubai – fully clothed we might add – to perform for her fans in the UAE. Dressed in a floral dress and animal print high heels, SA’s dancing queen showed off her vosho moves at Kiza Restaurant and Lounge.

SA musician Naaq Music also performed on the night.

Zodwa is living her best life since causing a stir in her revealing back dress at the Durban July in 2017.

She flew first class to her Dubai gig and has been inundated with performance requests from places as far as England.

Zodwa showed the Brits how to get down in Birmingham during DJ Bongz’s UK tour last November.

The socialite also visited Australia a few months ago – weeks after making an appearance in America.

“I dance on top of dollars, who can beat that? Only Zodwa Wabantu to the World,” she wrote on Instagram.

And now she can add the United Arab Emirates dirham currency to her list!

Zodwa revealed earlier this year that she plans to retire from dancing in 2019.

““I was blessed by God, it wasn’t Planned. Plan ahead, plan your moves, calculate get your shit in order & be happy. Bow out like a Hustler to other Businesses. More to Business. We have 13 months to be Crazy #Zodwa Wabantu Entertainer till 2019 January, (sic)” she told her Instagram followers.

She certainly means business, and will no doubt have enough money to retire next year at the rate she is going.

