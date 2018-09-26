Is president Ramaphosa’s spokesperson a ‘diva extraordinaire’?

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko is among the fabulous nominees for the 10th Annual Feather Awards which are set to take place later this year.

The former ANC head of communications has been nominated alongside the likes of Bonang Matheba, Rami Chuene and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, to name a few.

The Feather Awards are an annual awards show that seeks to recognise and celebrate the LGBTI community and iconic personalities and achievers who inspire the community as voted for by the community.

2018 is a major milestone for the Feathers as the award show turns 10 this year and to celebrate, the organisation will honour gay human rights icon Simon Nkoli by naming this year’s theme after him.

ALSO READ: Lesbian pastor urges govt to protect LGBTI people more

“The theme, ‘Simon Nkoli: Honoring the past, claiming the future’, pays homeage to Simon Nkoli on the year that marks the 20th anniversary of his death,” said Thami “Dish” Kotlolo, founder of the Feather Awards and self-proclaimed president of the ANC LGBTI league.

According to The Daily Post, Nkoli was one of the first black anti-apartheid activists to come out as gay and HIV positive, and he fought tirelessly for the inclusion of gay and lesbian rights in the Constitution.

The full list of nominees for the 2018 Feather Awards is as follows:

Best styled female: Bonang Matheba, Ayanda Thabethe, Manthe Ribane

Best styled male: Kat Sinivasan, Riky Rick, Zulu Mkhathini

Hot Chick of the Year: Bontle Modiselle, Mihlali Ndamase, Michelle Mosakae

The Hot Chicks are:

She looks even hotter when she dances @BontleModiselle. She is a vlogging star, looks even hotter when she speaks xhosa @mihlalii_n. Batho ba modimo! She’s got the talent and the beauty @MosalakaeM. Y’all are killing us softly. Congrats. #feathers10 pic.twitter.com/N2fNHDpvfn — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) September 26, 2018

Hunk of the Year: Thabang Molaba, Bohang Moeko, Tumi Seeco

Fag Hag of the year: Phila Madlingozi, Rami Chuene, Busiswa

Cutest couple: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Mmabatho Montsho, Shane Eagle and Nicole Swartz, Steve and Lucy Letsike

Socialite of the year: Modiselle sisters, Yaya Mavundla, Dr Smile

Role model of the year: Find New Words, Siya Khumalo, Ntsupe Mohapi

Drama Queen of the year: Robbie Malinga Jr, AKA, Jackie Phamotse

Musician of the year: FAKA, Nakhane Toure, Sjava

Sports personality of the year: Sunette Viljoen, Hlongwe Buthelezi, Phuti Lekoloane

And The Diva Extrodinaires are:

Yoooooh! The reason why we watch the QueenMzansi @ThembsieMatu. Former ANC head of Communications, and the current spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa @KhuselaS. The queen of longevity herself @Connie_Ferguson. Congrats #feathers10 pic.twitter.com/oUN4Ye9xDF — FeatherAwardsSA (@FeathersSA) September 26, 2018

Diva Extraordinaire of the year: Thembsie Matu, Khuselo Diko, Connie Ferguson

This year’s ceremony will take place on 15 November and will be hosted by Somizi Mhlongo.

The 10th annual Feather Awards will take place on November 15 at the Johannesburg City Hall @FeathersSA @somizi — Simangele Legodi (@MangiLegodi) September 26, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.