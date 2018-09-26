 
Is president Ramaphosa’s spokesperson a ‘diva extraordinaire’?

Kaunda Selisho
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokeperson, Khusela Diko, has been nominated for a Feather Award | Image: Twitter

Khusela Diko is among those who will be honoured for inspiring the LGBTI community.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko is among the fabulous nominees for the 10th Annual Feather Awards which are set to take place later this year.

The former ANC head of communications has been nominated alongside the likes of Bonang Matheba, Rami Chuene and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, to name a few.

The Feather Awards are an annual awards show that seeks to recognise and celebrate the LGBTI community and iconic personalities and achievers who inspire the community as voted for by the community.

2018 is a major milestone for the Feathers as the award show turns 10 this year and to celebrate, the organisation will honour gay human rights icon Simon Nkoli by naming this year’s theme after him.

“The theme, ‘Simon Nkoli: Honoring the past, claiming the future’, pays homeage to Simon Nkoli on the year that marks the 20th anniversary of his death,” said Thami “Dish” Kotlolo, founder of the Feather Awards and self-proclaimed president of the ANC LGBTI league.

According to The Daily Post, Nkoli was one of the first black anti-apartheid activists to come out as gay and HIV positive, and he fought tirelessly for the inclusion of gay and lesbian rights in the Constitution.

The full list of nominees for the 2018 Feather Awards is as follows:

Best styled female: Bonang Matheba, Ayanda Thabethe, Manthe Ribane

Best styled male: Kat Sinivasan, Riky Rick, Zulu Mkhathini

Hot Chick of the Year: Bontle Modiselle, Mihlali Ndamase, Michelle Mosakae

Hunk of the Year: Thabang Molaba, Bohang Moeko, Tumi Seeco

Fag Hag of the year: Phila Madlingozi, Rami Chuene, Busiswa

Cutest couple: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Mmabatho Montsho, Shane Eagle and Nicole Swartz, Steve and Lucy Letsike

Socialite of the year: Modiselle sisters, Yaya Mavundla, Dr Smile

Role model of the year: Find New Words, Siya Khumalo, Ntsupe Mohapi

Drama Queen of the year: Robbie Malinga Jr, AKA, Jackie Phamotse

Musician of the year: FAKA, Nakhane Toure, Sjava

Sports personality of the year: Sunette Viljoen, Hlongwe Buthelezi, Phuti Lekoloane

Diva Extraordinaire of the year: Thembsie Matu, Khuselo Diko, Connie Ferguson

This year’s ceremony will take place on 15 November and will be hosted by Somizi Mhlongo.

