Happy 90th birthday Mickey Mouse

November 18 marks 90 years since the first appearance of Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie in 1928.

Since then Mickey Mouse has become a global figure and to mark his 90th year in public consciousness, a series of worldwide celebrations will be taking place this year including in South Africa. The campaign will have content and events that embrace Mickey’s impact on the past, present and future.

The local festivities kick off in earnest this month, leading up to Mickey’s 90th anniversary on November 18 and beyond.

They start with an exclusive local design project in which 10 South African artists will apply their own inspiration and artistic interpretation to 1.8m Mickey Mouse statues. The statues will form part of the Mickey, the True Original South African Exhibition.

The exhibition will go to three cities and features four sections highlighting Mickey’s innovation, evolution, influence on fashion and pop culture.

The exhibition is at the Centre Court at Sandton City from September 28 to October 14, Gateway Theatre of Shopping from October 19 to November 11 and Canal Walk Shopping Centre from November 16 to November 26.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.