Mary Ann Miller to undergo anger management after ‘racist’ WhatsApp rant

Casting boss and actress Mary Ann Miller said she was “seeking help” and enrolling in anger management classes following controversial remarks she made on WhatsApp that shocked the entertainment industry, according to a report on TimesLIVE.

In a statement sent to the paper, Miller said that she realised she needed to address her “deeper psychological issues” but also maintained that she wasn’t racist.

“For years I’ve prided myself in being truly non-racial and have strived to work, socialise and integrate with friends of all nationalities, colours, and languages. Unfortunately, I have to accept that, listening to myself, I can accept I still have bias and have much work to do to address my deeper psychological issues. However, I am not a racist,” Miller said in her statement.

“This is in no way mitigates my behaviour, as I understand I have deeper issues that need addressing. I am seeking help and as soon as it can possibly be scheduled I’ll be enrolling in an anger management classes, as I understand that I need to address my issues.”

Miller found herself at the centre of a storm of controversy after she was accused of making racial slurs in an exchange with actress Gugu Xofa in a WhatsApp group.

In a sound clip compilation from WhatsApp group voice notes republished by the Sowetan, Miller can be heard saying she was not responsible (historically) for what happened to Xofa between their forefathers.

“Fit in or f**k off – those are my very good words … I am only willing to help people that are rational and straight in their mind. Don’t come with history and all this sh*t, it’s not my problem. If it’s your problem, go and take a freaking Aids test or something. Other than that, stick by my back and you’ll get work. Other than that, not … bye bye,” she said in the clip.