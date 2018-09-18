New Afrikaans slot KuierTyd to premiere on eExtra

From October 1, eExtra will feature KuierTyd, a two-hour Afrikaans programme that includes drama, news, and current affairs.

KuierTyd will begin at 7pm with Gebroke Harte, a Turkish telenovela dubbed into Afrikaans.

Well-known actors including Carmen Maarman, Marcelle van Heerden, Desiré Gardner, and Abdu Adams will lend their voices to this intriguing drama.

Gebroke Harte is the first prime-time drama series to be dubbed into Afrikaans in 20 years.

The story follows two women, Gülseren and Dilara, whose lives become intertwined after their babies are accidentally switched at birth.

Fifteen years later, Gülseren lives with her “adoptive” daughter Hazal and sister-in-law Keriman in a modest apartment, and Dilara lives with her daughter Cansu and biological son Ozan in a luxurious villa on the seashore of the Bosphorus.

As Gülseren works hard to make ends meet, Dilara’s relationship with her husband Cihan, a rich businessman, is on the brink of collapse.

The drama comes to a head as the ladies’ lives cross paths again.

From 8pm Nuusdag Om 8, a news bulletin and a current affairs show, follows with the day’s top stories and regional news from Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town, and surrounds.

MD of e.tv channels Marlon Davids says KuierTyd is part of eExtra’s plans to expand and diversify its offering. “eExtra gives us the opportunity to cater specifically.”

“The addition of a two-hour Afrikaans block on eExtra is aimed at all Afrikaans-speaking people, irrespective of their race.”

Echbert Boezak, editor at Nuusdag believes there is a need for quality news in Afrikaans. “We have put together an experienced team of journalists and anchors, who will deliver a quality news bulletin.”

eExtra is available on Openview (Channel 105) and DStv (Channel 195).

