Celebrate culture at the Soweto Kids Heritage Expo

Spring is here and, to celebrate, Exclusive Kids are hosting the first Soweto Kids Heritage Festival.

The event will feature fashion shows showcasing South African cultural children’s wear, dance and stories.

The aim is to expose children to South African heritage and culture, which is vital to their development and ensuring they grow up celebrating and embracing who they are as Africans.

The expo will also give township entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their products and services for children. There are expected to be more than 50 stalls.

The festival will be held at GOG Life Gardens Soweto in Protea Glen on September 24 from 10am to 5pm.

The festival organisers are hoping to attract over 3 000 parents and children between the ages of two and 12 who are looking for an educational and entertaining atmosphere.

Tickets are available online from Computicket for R100 for parent and child, or R50 for cooler box and picnic basket entry.

