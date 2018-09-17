IN PICTURES: Comic Con Africa’s best cosplay

Comic Con Africa – South Africa’s first ever Comic Con – closed its doors in Johannesburg last night, after offering punters a weekend of gaming, VR experiences, discussion panels and the chance to mingle with similarly-minded geeks.
One of the banner events at gathering was Comic Con cosplay competition, in which creative types dressed up a comic book heroes (and villains), monsters, anime characters, zombies and more (there were a lot of zombies this year).
Luckily, The Citizen had some photographers in attendance and they managed to snap some of the best cosplay efforts and a couple of the winners too. Feast your eyes on the images below – and remember, these amazing costumes were all homemade. (Pictures by Earl Coetzee).
World Of Warcraft Cosplay made an appearance with this attendee dressing up as Sylvanis Windrunner.
Don’t worry, no birds were sacrificed in the making of this Anime warrior’s costume. So some of those feathers aren’t real – a lot are made of paper.
One of the hardest shots to take at the ‘Con, the young Batman was a real pro, but Snow White on his left wouldn’t stop moving. This is one of the few moments her head was still.
The Predator was one of the cosplay competition winners – and deservedly so
These cosplayers took their cue from TV Show Adventure Time. They asked for a photo and we obliged
The standard of the cosplayers who made it to the main stage was staggering – with The Predator and Valkyrie from Thor in the running
This impressive cosplayer’s warrior costume also took the overall gong, ensuring she’ll be able to attend Comic Con in San Diego next year
Don’t be too angry if you didn’t win anything, man. There’s always next year!