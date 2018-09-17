IN PICTURES: Comic Con Africa’s best cosplay

Comic Con Africa – South Africa’s first ever Comic Con – closed its doors in Johannesburg last night, after offering punters a weekend of gaming, VR experiences, discussion panels and the chance to mingle with similarly-minded geeks.

One of the banner events at gathering was Comic Con cosplay competition, in which creative types dressed up a comic book heroes (and villains), monsters, anime characters, zombies and more (there were a lot of zombies this year).

Luckily, The Citizen had some photographers in attendance and they managed to snap some of the best cosplay efforts and a couple of the winners too. Feast your eyes on the images below – and remember, these amazing costumes were all homemade. (Pictures by Earl Coetzee).