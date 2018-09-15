IN PICTURES: What you’re missing at Comic Con Africa

This weekend, comic book fans, cosplayers and nerds and geeks of every stripe and colour have descended on Kyalami’s Covention Centre for South Africa’s first ever Comic Con.
While the event has taken a couple of knocks – Aquaman cancelling? Really? – South Africa’s geek collective have swarmed toward Johannesburg looking to play games, enjoy VR experiences, buy merchandise, show off their costume-making skills and attend panel discussions with some Hollywood celebs and comic book writers.
Tickets for the comic, animation and gaming convention were sold out before the gates opened, with 18,000 people expected on each day, and organisers appealing for fans without tickets to stay away.
Comic Con Africa is a place where one can fly one’s nerd colours high and judging from the pictures coming out of the event, that’s just what’s happening. Here’s a taste of what you’re missing.
A cosplayer dressed as the character Obelix laughs at the first ever multi-genre entertainment comic and fan convention Comi Con Africa in Johannesburg, on September 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI
A gamer wears a virtual reality device at the first ever multi-genre entertainment comic and fan convention Comi Con Africa in Johannesburg, on September 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI
A cosplayer poses during the first ever multi-genre entertainment comic and fan convention Comi Con Africa in Johannesburg, on September 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI
A group of cosplayers play at the first ever multi-genre entertainment comic and fan convention Comi Con Africa in Johannesburg, on September 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI
Cosplayers attend the first ever multi-genre entertainment comic and fan convention Comi Con Africa in Johannesburg, on September 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Giovanni MAZZUCHELLI
A gamer tries a new model of video game console at the first ever multi-genre entertainment comic and fan convention Comi Con Africa in Johannesburg, on September 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO LONGARI
Gamers walk past stands diplayed at the first ever multi-genre entertainment comic and fan convention Comi Con Africa in Johannesburg, on September 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Giovanni MAZZUCHELLI
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.