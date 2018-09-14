Thando Thabethe returns to acting with new Mzansi Magic drama, Housekeepers

Generations viewers were devastated when the soapie’s producers announced that they would be phasing out long-time character Nolwazi Buzwe (played by Thando Thabethe), but they will now be happy to learn that Thabethe will be returning to acting in an entirely new role on a new channel.

After a short hiatus, Thabethe will be returning to play a devoted daughter named Linda Ndlovu who “hides her identity behind an apron and assumes the role of housekeeper in an attempt to bring the Zwide family to justice after one of her loved ones are framed for murder”, said Mzansi Magic in a statement.

Joining Thabethe on the cast are Mangaliso Ngema (Generations, Ring of Lies), Zikhona Sodlaka (Igazi, Soul City), Clementine Mosimane (Isibaya, Broken Vows), Matsepo Maleme (Skeem Saam, Egoli), Connie Chuime (Marvel’s Black Panther, Rhythm City) and Bohang Moeko (Ring of Lies) to name a few.

The series promises to peek behind the high walls of Fourways mansions to explore the lives and the drama of the rich as seen through the eyes of those who wait upon them and see and know all.

“We are excited to be able to tell a story of the voiceless and sometimes overlooked beings, yet they run the households of those with financial power and social stature,” said director of local entertainment channels at M-Net Reneilwe Sema, in a statement.

“Housekeepers is an exploration of the class dynamics that exist in our society. As Mzansi Magic, we wanted to go into unfamiliar territory, which is not foreign to our audiences,” added Sema.

Housekeepers premieres on Monday, 8 October at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, DSTV channel 161.

