Make a date with your TV this weekend

The good thing about Fridays is not just the weekend – it’s the fact that Netflix drops the latest additions into it’s streaming line-up.

And today is a bumper day, with six new shows to keep you entertained.

Ingobernable (Season 2)

Emilia Urquiza (Kate del Castillo) will become a revolutionary leader in this exciting political Mexican drama.

This awakening will be linked to a long quest to save her daughter Maria while still discovering what is really behind the Urquiza legacy.

Spanish language Ingobernable is produced by Argos and created by Epigmenio Ibarra, Veronica Velasco and Natasha Ybarra-Klor.

Additionally, Ibarra, Velasco and Arturo del Rio serve as executive producers while Julian Meiojas and Ybarra-Klor are lead writers and co-executive producers for the series, directed by Lucia Puenzo, Pedro Pablo “Pitipol” Ibarra and Carlos Carrera.

The Angel

The true story of Ashraf Marwan, former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s son-in-law, as well as special advisor and confidant to his successor, Anwar Sadat, while simultaneously acting as one of Israeli intelligence’s most precious assets.

The Dragon Prince

In the land of Xadia, magic comes from six primal sources: the sun, the moon, the stars, the sky, the earth and the ocean.

But when human mages create a seventh kind of magic, dark magic, they begin capturing and harvesting the unique magical creatures they need as ingredients.

This sparks a catastrophic war between Xadia and the human kingdoms.

Then, three kids from opposite sides of the conflict, two human princes and the elven assassin sent to kill them, discover a secret that could change everything.

The Rise of Phoenixes (Season 1)

Ning Yi (Kun Chen) is the calculating, ambitious prince of the ruling kingdom, yet has learnt to hide his true personality behind a carefree facade. Over the next decade, he waits for the chance to strike down his enemies.

Feng Zhiwei (Ni Ni) is banished from her household after being falsely accused of a crime.

In order to survive, she dresses as a man and joins the prestigious Qingming Academy. She ends up at court where she befriends Ning Yi, but then finds out she is the only surviving royalty of a fallen kingdom.

Manipulated into thinking the current kingdom was built upon the corpses of her loved ones, Zhiwei decides to take revenge on her enemies, including Ning Yi.

American Vandal (Season 2)

Having left its red spray-painted mark on pop culture with a breakout freshman season, American Vandal returns with an explosive new case, a mostly new cast and solid new conspiracy theories.

Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning true crime satire follows documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund as they bring their investigative skills to an elite Catholic school, where someone has been taking poop-related pranks to new heights.

From co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, and showrunner Dan Lagana, American Vandal’s addictive second season will have everyone speculating: who is the turd burglar?

American Vandal season 2 stars Tyler Alvarez (Peter), Griffin Gluck (Sam), Travis Tope (Kevin), Taylor Dearden (Chloe), Melvin Gregg (DeMarcus) and DeRon Horton (Lou).

Norm Macdonald has a Show

Norm Macdonald has a Show features host Norm Macdonald along with his trusty sidekick, Adam Eget as they dive into hilarious and unexpected conversations with celebrity guests.

The premiere season of the talk series welcomes Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver and Lorne Michaels.

BoJack Horseman (Season 5)

Will Arnett is the voice of BoJack, the failed legendary ’90s sitcom star from the favourite family sitcom Horsin’ Around, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whiskey and failed relationships.

Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback and in season 5 you can bet that there’s even more misfortune, hard-drinking and healthy doses of self-loathing.

