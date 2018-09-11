WATCH: Sbahle Mpisane makes first ‘public appearance’ since her near-death experience

Media personality, socialite, and fitness fanatic Sbahle Mpisane has made her first ‘public’ appearance since the horrific car crash she was involved in exactly a month ago.

In an Instagram video posted by her brother Andile, the socialite begins by letting followers know that today, September 11, is her parents’ anniversary.

She added that she was feeling sick but that she just wanted to thank her fans and followers for their well-wishes and the presents that they had been sending her.

Sbahle, who looks slightly different after the accident, is sporting a Versace gown, makeup, and a new wig (as the one she was wearing during the time of the accident was lost before she was saved from her flaming car).

Her brother brought her a glam squad to pamper her for the occasion.

Her boyfriend, Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, has also been posting cryptic updates about her healing.

Speaking to you Always makes my heart melt ❤️Be strong Queeno ???? pic.twitter.com/IgZ4hKkjsF — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 10, 2018

Mpisane is still sporting a bandage on her hand but based on updates provided to the media by her family, she is seemingly recovering quite well.

The cause of her accident is still under investigation.

