WATCH: Can white guy’s moves compete with Cassper Nyovest’s?

An unusual video of a white man dancing the ‘vosho’ to a gospel song has surfaced. The video of the white guy is currently gaining momentum on social media and trending. A ‘vosho’ is a fad dance move currently popular among avid dancers.

In the video the white man shows off some professional dance moves which overshadow the fact that he is dancing to an African gospel song ‘Umoya wam’.

With the moves similar to those of hip-hop sensation Casper Nyovest, we wonder if the gospel street dancer could hold his own in a head-to-head on the dance floor with Nyovest.

Can this guy give Nyovest a run for his money?

We’ve also included some moves from Mr ‘Fill-up’ Nyovest.

Nyovest is currently trending on social media after he filed legal action against musician Benny Mayengan for using the hashtag #FillUp to promote his gig in social media.

The hip-hop star has been called a bully by the EFF for his legal action against Mayengan.

The rapper issued the Tsonga musician a ‘cease and desist’ order for trademark infringement after Mayengan used the #FillUp hashtag to promote his Giyani Stadium concert. The EFF called Nyovest a bully and showed support for Mayengan.

“We will defend you chief @ BennyMayengani, don’t be scared of bullies who are threatened by talent. We have the best in town, let them bring it on. # FillUpGiyaniStadium,” the EFF leader wrote.