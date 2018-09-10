Boity Thulo: I don’t want, like, ass out. Just crop tops and baggy pants

This past weekend was one filled with performances and Sunday paper front page covers for presenter-turned-rapper Boity Thulo.

Not only did she participate in a panel discussion of sorts at the Red Bull Music Studios in Cape Town of Friday, she also slayed as the surprise act at Saturday’s Hip Hop Herstory event. After that, she immediately made her way to Trace Fest to perform her debut single, ‘Wuz Dat,’ alongside Nasty C, the rapper backing her foray into music.

On Sunday, she hit the stage as the Nedbank Ke Yona Team Challenge halftime act alongside SAMA-award winner, Shekhinah.

With all this momentum and one heck of a positive reception, it’s safe to say that Boity the rapper is here to stay but what kind of rapper is she planning to be?

The Hip Hop Herstory event, sponsored by Castle Lite featured rappers of every kind with one exception – no male performers.

Audience members were treated to a range of femcees who differed in both their rap style and dress sense. There was, however, a very polarising distinction between the sexy, sassy rappers who opted for neon outfits that bared their breasts, thighs and cheeks, and the harder, grittier emcees who opted to keep it sporty in tracksuits, leggings, dungarees, and sports jerseys.

Newcomer, Boity, hopes to strike a balance between the two aesthetics by drawing inspiration from the likes of Aaliyah.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Lifestyle, Boity explained that she would be going for “that tomboy, sexy, Aaliyah kind of vibe. I don’t want, like, ass out… Just crop tops and baggy pants, beautiful hair, nice make up. I don’t wanna go for the usual, shake-my-ass kind of stuff. I feel like that’s very expected.”

Since she only has one single out and is yet to film the visuals for it, it is certainly too early to draw conclusions about Boity the rapper but one thing is certain; hers will be an interesting journey to watch.

