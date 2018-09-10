Lalla Hirayama launches new supplement range after PCOS battle

Based solely on the appearance of a well-curated social media account, it’s hard to believe that television presenter and model, Lalla Hirayama once went through an uncontrollable weight gain and acne break-out that she was once reportedly teased for.
“I craved fried foods and sugar, struggled to sleep and started losing my memory, not a good thing when your job is to remember scripts,” said Hirayama in a recent interview with Sunday Times Lifestyle.
The presenter, who is currently on a national campaign to spread awareness about Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, recalled being diagnosed with a condition that she had initially mistaken for ordinary Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS).
According to Healthline, PCOS is a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels and causes sufferers to produce higher-than-normal amounts of male hormones (androgens). This hormone imbalance causes PCOS sufferers to skip menstrual periods and makes it harder for them to fall pregnant. The syndrome can cause hair growth on the face and body as well as baldness. It can also contribute to long-term health problems like diabetes and heart disease.
“I had acne on my chest, back, and neck, and hair in unwanted places so eventually, I could not ignore it,” said Hirayama.
View this post on Instagram
September is officially #PCOS Awareness month. If you or anyone you love suffers from this please wear a teal ribbon to show your support of the cysterhood. Please spread this message. I am pleading to all South Africans to show your love and care and learn more about this disease. 1 in 10 women suffer. 70% don’t know they do. It could affect your daughter, wife, sister, mother, friend or colleague. #PCOSsupport #PCOSawarenessmonth @life.source
Her initial reaction to her diagnosis was devastation as she was told that it would be difficult for her to fall pregnant and she was at increased risk of a heart attack.
Hirayama had to visit a number of specialists and try out a range of prescriptions before finding the right solution for herself. Among these solutions include what has been dubbed the “typical” PCOS treatment – the combination of birth control pills and diabetes medication – as well as a blend of homeopathic medicines not yet available in South Africa.
According to a recent post by Hirayama, she only started to feel better after taking a mix of “herbs, amino acids, minerals and a certain vitamin” not readily available in South Africa.
She has since partnered with an unidentified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility and her uncle, Dr. Russell Cooper, an Australian based medical practitioner and Wits graduate, to create a supplement aimed at relieving the effects of PCOS for South African women.
View this post on Instagram
My name is Lalla Hirayama and I have #PCOS. I struggled with the crazy symptoms of the disease. I refused to become a victim or stay at the mercy of drugs that have a negative effect on my body. I decided to find a way to fight back naturally. I got rid of the weight, stopped the hair loss as well as the pain and I am officially clear of pre diabetes and I don’t have to worry about having a heart attack any more. Finally I took back my power. It has been a long, hard, expensive road. I am grateful for this experience though. After using individual herbs, amino acids, minerals and a certain vitamin under the guidance of my doctor I gained back control. Some of these ingredients were only available overseas, not anywhere in SA. Believe me I looked everywhere…. Knowing this affects 1 in every 10 women of child bearing age I realized how many other ‘cysters’ are based in SA struggling with conventional medicine. Together with an incredible medical team and pharmaceutical manufacturing facility we have been able to source all the ingredients from around the world and put it together in SA as one product. This changed my life. My memory is back and my body, my skin is clearer, I don’t experience the fatigue among all the other chronic health issues but most importantly my self esteem and mental strength has been restored. For all of you experiencing PCOS, you are not alone even though you feel like it. You can take control, you can fall pregnant, you don’t have to live with the pain of this disease. Ladies struggling with similar symptoms of PCOS: irregular periods, unwanted weight, struggle falling pregnant, acne, hair loss or unwanted hair can also benefit from this supplement. Crazy fact is that 70% of women who have this don’t know because they mild symptoms they are experiencing are thought to be PMS until it gets really bad and sometimes too late. Spread awareness of PCOS please. Save a life or improve one???? For more information log onto the website in my bio and follow @life.source Sending you love and healing energy. La #PCOSsupport
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android