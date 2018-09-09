 
Entertainment 9.9.2018 12:45 pm

Sexual harassment, xenophobic allegations plague Kaya FM

Citizen reporter
Kaya FM station manager Greg Maloka (right) with DJ Black Coffee. Image: Twitter/@GregMaloka

Ex-employee Nkosinathi Tshuma has filed charges against Kaya FM with the Labour Court. The date for the matter to be heard is still to be finalised. 

Zimbabwean-born ex-Kaya FM employee Nkosinathi Tshuma has accused colleagues at the radio station of xenophobia and sexual harassment.

The former branding specialist of the station spoke to Sunday World this week, and revealed that during his time at Kaya FM, he experienced separate incidents of sexual harassment and xenophobic remarks.

Tshuma alleges that a male colleague allegedly told him to bend over so that he could ‘bonk him from behind’, while in another incident, a female colleague allegedly spat in his presence and claimed that he emitted a foul odour. According to Tshuma, the words used were “Go nkga marago mo‘ (his bums are smelling).”

Tshuma was fired from the station after being involved in an accident while using a company car, and for falling asleep after allegedly being drunk at one of the station’s events.

After his termination, a CCMA battle ensued, said Kaya FM station manager Greg Maloka. Maloka added that Tshuma’s allegations were either delayed or irrelevant, lamenting that Tshuma’s issues with Kaya FM are unfortunate, but that the station “explored every avenue for amicable solutions and Mr Tshuma could not reciprocate,” he told Sunday World.

Tshuma has filed charges against Kaya FM with the Labour Court. The date for the matter to be heard is still to be finalised.

