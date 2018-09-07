David Kau: I spent more than R5 million on cars

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on 702’s Money Show, comedian David Kau took a retrospective look at his career spanning 20 years and came to some interesting realisations about his relationship with money.

Kau’s career began in late 1998 when became the first black stand-up comedian at the Smirnoff Comedy Festival in Cape Town. Over the years, he worked to crack it in the mainstream and achieved success with The Pure Monate Show which debuted on SABC 1 in 2003.

The comedian, who recently completed yet another successful leg of his highly popular annual Blacks Only Comedy Show, revealed what he has learned about money management based on the fact that he often hires other comedians for the shows he regularly stages.

“I guess I’m lucky. I didn’t drink, I didn’t take drugs, so I saved a lot of money on that but I also drove Land Rovers for almost 13, 14 years and I think that was worse than drinking,” said Kau.

This is because he travelled a lot due to his job and placed comfortability and safety above all else.

ALSO READ: Comedian faces backlash over his Adam Catzavelos video

“I did a small talk somewhere in Soweto and I calculated the cars I’ve driven. If I left out my first Polo Playa, Golf 2L i-line, another GTI… if I left those out and I just looked at [my] Discovery Land Rover, three years, a BMW 330i which I still have some years later, another Range Rover sport for three years, traded that one in for another one which I’ve had for seven years now, I’ve easily spent, with insurance and petrol, more than R5 Million,” he explained.

As a result, he likes to impart that lesson to the audiences he speaks to when booked for motivational talks.

Although he would like to ideally advise people not to spend so recklessly, he says that the best time to do such things is when you are in the position to. Namely, before you have too many financial and familial responsibilities.

Kau also shared how he has content that he has amassed over the past few years but has not yet done anything with, although he is looking to license and distribute that content as a way to recoup some of the money he has poured into his many productions over the years.

Listen to the show below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android