Eight gigs you CAN’T miss in SA during the next year
Tinashe Venge
Beyonce, seen here at Coachella, will be playing The Global Citizen Festival In South Africa this year. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/KEVIN WINTER
What a time to be alive if you’re a music fan living in SA!
There used to be a time when, as a South African, I would look on enviously as overseas countries attracted all the world’s biggest stars while South Africa had to make do with one or two A-listers a year – if that at all.
However, things have changed in recent years.
These days, South Africans have to budget cleverly if they want to be able to watch all their favourite performers and still pay all their monthly bills – such is the calibre of talent (and price of tickets…) that is heading to Mzansi in the next few months.
Here are just a few concerts and music festivals that you cannot miss between now and mid-2019.
Beyoncé – Global Citizen Festival
The Global Citizen Festival is probably the biggest outdoor event to take place in South Africa in a long time.
Coinciding with the Mandela centenary celebrations, Global Citizen has secured Beyoncé and Jay Z, Usher, Pharrell Williams and many other high profile musicians and celebrities to perform.
Ed Sheeran will also be in the lineup but if you can’t make it on the second of December then you can always catch…
Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour
Ed Sheeran will be bringing his worldwide Divide Tour to South Africa in 2019.
From the 23rd of March, you’ll be able to catch the ginger-haired, loop pedalling hitmaker in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Fill Up Moses Mabhida
Another year, another Fill Up concert and this time Cassper Nyovest (who will also be at Global Citizen by the way!) is bringing the heat to Durban – as if the city won’t be hot enough on the 1st of December.
Erykah Badu – DSTV Delicious Festival
Erykah is coming back to SA. So you better call Tyrone.
While Ms Badu, the First lady of Neo Soul, is the obvious highlight; the DSTV Delicious Festival lineup will also be featuring some of the smoothest vocalists around including Jordan Rakei and local super group, Womandla – made up of Amanda Black, Simphiwe Dana and Lira.
In fact, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill turns 20 next year and to celebrate the album’s coming of age, the singer/rapper/musical magician will be heading to SA for the very first time – oh and she’s bringing Nas with her too!