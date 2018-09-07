Elon Musk gets high during live interview

Eccentric business magnate, investor, and engineer Elon Musk surprised many when he smoked marijuana during a recent live interview with comedian-turned-podcast-host Joe Rogan.

During a two-hour interview, the pair spoke about a range of topics including the Tesla CEO’s upcoming innovations, public perception about him, how consumerism is fuelling technology and innovation, among a number of other topics.

As the pair wrapped up the interview, Rogan lit up a large cigarette filled with a marijuana and tobacco blend and proceeded to smoke it before Musk eagerly asked: “Is that a joint or is it a cigar?”

“No. It’s uh, marijuana and tobacco,” responded Rogan as he passed the joint to a colleague off-camera.

“You probably can’t do this because of stockholders, right?” Rogan asked Musk, before offering him the joint.

“I mean it’s legal, right?,” Musk asked, before accepting the cigarette and taking a puff.

The pair then spoke about drugs and alcohol before ending off the interview.

Marijuana consumption is legal in the state of California, where the podcast is based, reports My Broadband.

Watch the interview below:

