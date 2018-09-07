Connie Ferguson stuns on the cover of Forbes Woman

Prolific South African actress and producer Connie Ferguson has been unveiled as the cover star of the fifth-anniversary issue of Forbes Woman Africa magazine.

The 5th anniversary issue of @ForbesWomanAfri off the press with @Connie_Ferguson on the cover. pic.twitter.com/F9yJbw8Fw3 — Forbes Woman Africa (@ForbesWomanAfri) September 6, 2018

Accompanied by the tagline ‘fame does not define me. Connie Ferguson – the actor and entrepreneur on working hard and playing hard,’ the feature gives a new look at her life at the helm of Ferguson Films as well as her private life.

Ferguson took to Twitter to express her excitement and thanked Forbes for the honour.

Had an awsome time at this shoot!???? So pleased with the outcome!???? Thank you @ForbesWomanAfri for the honor!????????❤️???? https://t.co/9WQfUHh6JP — Connie Ferguson (@Connie_Ferguson) September 6, 2018

She took to Instagram a few weeks ago to share some behind the scenes snaps with her hair stylist for the shoot, Saadique Ryklief.

Ferguson and her husband Shona have been running their production company, Ferguson Films, for eight years. In recent years, they have enjoyed success with many hit shows for Mzansi Magic, DSTV channel 161.

A number of these shows, such as Rockville and Igazi, have consistently enjoyed successful viewership ratings while The Queen was upgraded from a telenovela to the channel’s new flagship soapie.

With over five successful shows for the channel and a number of accolades in the bag, Ferguson is a fitting figure for such a monumental cover.

