Kayne West unveils porn-themed clothes

Yes, you did just read that headline correctly. Kanye West has taken to Twitter to reveal what can only be described as a new line in porn-themed attire.

The rapper posted on social media a few hours ago that his official online store, yeezysupply.com now offers a line of long-sleeved shirts sporting pictures of women in various salacious poses. Among the designs on offer are “Splash Zone Top Squirting Performer”, “Most Popular Female Performer” and “Nicest Tits”. The shirts are all labeled under the names of female porn stars on pornhub, so it’s likely they’re the inspiration for the line.

As bizarre as all this sounds, the shirts to fit-in with Kanye’s public pronouncements on porn and pornhub.com. In an interview last month with Jimmy Kimmel, Yeezy revealed that not only is he a regular visitor to the world’s biggest porn website, but he even went into the categories that he searches for when he’s on it. Kimmel attempted to steer the interview away from the subject but West barreled on regardless.

“You don’t have to go into that, I mean, you can if you want,” said Kimmel.

“What’s the point of being Kanye West if you can’t,” West retorted. “Let’s break down the porn categories. A lot of black on white, obviously… my own reality.”

Kayne’s statements about pornhub.com did not go unheard and it wasn’t long before the site announced that it was giving him a free lifetime membership.