Simz Ngema joins Isidingo cast

After keeping fans guessing over her latest gig, Simz Ngema has finally confirmed on Instagram Stories that she’s been shooting for Isidingo.

During an interview on Metro FM last month, Simz hinted at having a new gig that was linked to SABC 3.

However, she was coy to reveal any details.

“I can’t talk about it yet… I can’t wait… I love acting, it’s what I’m passionate about… I can’t wait to be on set, and I will be working with my best friend, Jo-Anne,” she said at the time.

In a series of posts on Insta Stories, Simz shared her excitement about being on set of the SABC 3 series.

“Waiting to shoot Isidingo,” she wrote.

Simz, who lost her husband and best friend Dumi Masilela just over a year ago, has thrown herself into work to help deal with the grief.

During an interview on Afternoon Express last month, Simz said that grieving in front of the entire nation made her feel like she was “stripped naked” emotionally.

She said that acting saved her life and helped her pick up the pieces.

“Acting saved my life. I was at a point where I felt like, ‘what do I live for?’ It reminded me of what I am passionate about. It reminded me that the one thing I am passionate about gave me a reason to live… my passion saved my life,” she said.

