Cassper’s back in Twitter’s crosshairs

After witnessing all the vitriol and trolling that takes place on social media, one would think that a site like Twitter would be the last place one would bare one’s soul.

Cassper Nyovest found this out the hard way recently when he posted a rather heartfelt tweet about the passing of one of his friends.

“Just got the news that one of my childhood friends took his life today. Guys depression is a real thing but it can be beaten. Please get help. We need you and we love you. Rea le rata Guys,” Cassper tweeted.

Just got the news that one of my childhood friends took his life today. Guys depression is a real thing but it can be beaten. Please get help. We need you and we love you. Rea le rata Guys. — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 5, 2018

Cassper’s right: depression is a real thing and anyone suffering from it should get help. But while many fans weighed in with condolences and words of support, some tweeps decided that this was the best time to issue condemnation and start trolling.

The comments section of Cassper’s tweet blew up and a lot of it makes for pretty grim reading.

When last did you check up on him? — DIY (@mzabalazobatho2) September 5, 2018

When I die I don't want a prominent person that I grew up with to fish for likes and retweets at the expense of my families grief when he had totally forgotten that I'm alive and struggling. — DIY (@mzabalazobatho2) September 5, 2018

Do you you check up on everyone you've ever known fam ? We are all facing troubles every day. Sometimes we are able to see depression and help sometimes we can't,we aren't God. — Ntokozo Sithole (@King_Ntokzin) September 5, 2018

If some people were paid to scrutinize Cassper's life ngaba they are millionaire ngoku pic.twitter.com/ebJyg9iRt2 — UJmemes (@emmanuelfish15) September 5, 2018

Yeah childhood friend. I can bet right now you didn't even have his numbers or saw him often as you were supposed to. Vokof……tweeting about depression because it's something we all talk about now, just to be relevant! — Vanessa ????????|???????? (@VMakibinyane) September 5, 2018

Ouch! Is this really necessary? While Cassper’s antics on Twitter are filed and receipted (and not all of them are positive) is this really the time to take potshots at him on social media when he’s grieving?

Fortunately, a lot of tweeps jumped to his defence.

Power to that nja yami! pic.twitter.com/iU8qD88N2w — SiphoMavovo (@siphomavovo) September 5, 2018

I See People Are Blaming @CassperNyovest For The Guy's Death .. Aiboh Bathong Le Sharp ? ???? pic.twitter.com/dKPTtGTYEe — ????H A P P I N E S S???? (@Mellow_Mokoen) September 5, 2018