OUTtv pop-up channel to air in SA

OUTtv South Africa, in partnership with MultiChoice and Canada’s OUTtv Network, will broadcast as a pop-up channel on DStv channel 198 from October 4 until November 4.

The channel will introduce diversity and innovation into the entertainment landscape.

It will offer viewers premium programming aimed at South Africa’s vibrant LGBTQI+ community and friends.

OUTtv will offer a fun and passionate mix of movies, drama, lifestyle, comedy, reality, music and travel shows.

More than 80% of the content has never been seen in South Africa before.

