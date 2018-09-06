FNB Joburg Art Fair: Where the past meets the future

A few months ago during a walkthrough at Turbine Hall in Newtown during preparation for the 2018 edition of the Turbine Art Fair we were given solid numbers.

Globally there’s about 250 art fairs, meaning that South Africa has strong representation within that 250. One of arguably the biggest fairs takes place this week, the FNB Joburg Art Fair.

In a global context, a huge percentage of the art sold to galleries happens at similar fairs and at the same time galleries play a role in the art that is displayed. This is the art world in the 21st century. When presented the opportunity, galleries need to grab worthy pieces, and vice versa.

It doesn’t mean everyone makes the reach, and it also doesn’t mean the individual can’t make their own bid, but if you want a feel for where South African art is heading, the Joburg Art Fair is a good indicator.

This year, the fair features exhibitions in four categories: contemporary galleries, solo presentations, art platforms and limited editions. The works were selected by Joost Bosland (Stevenson), Jonathan Garnham (blank projects), Monna Mokoena, (Gallery MOMO), Baylon Sandri (SMAC Gallery) and Rakeb Sile (Addis Fine Art).

“In preparing for this edition, we asked ourselves if we ever simply reflect on a scenario without imagining the potential outcomes, or envision a future without considering the past?

“So we used this natural moment of reflection and celebration as a framework for the focus of this year’s fair – to interrogate how closely tied the acts of looking back and looking forward are.

“We’ll be looking back at the legacy of modern and contemporary African Art while looking forward to the future possibilities of artistic practices, communities, and markets on the continent,” says Mandla Sibeko, director of the FNB Joburg Art Fair.

For a full line-up and more information visit FNB Joburg Art Fair.

