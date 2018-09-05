Steinhoff saga comes to the small screen

Ons praat oor: Die Steinhoff-sage is the last offering in the Afrikaans lifestyle channel’s Ons praat oor documentary series.

The latest documentary explores the history and meteoric rise of Steinhoff, as well as the key players like former CEO Markus Jooste who helped make this company a worldwide success.

The documentary also looks at the possible warning signs that could have helped the corporate giant avoid the much-publicised financial collapse that made headline news.

The repeat of the first part will air on Sunday, September 9.

Part two kicks off with the dramatic collapse of Steinhoff on December 5, 2017. It looks at the various warning signs and why they were ignored.

Part two also explores what the Steinhoff saga meant to South Africans and poses a burning question: Will Steinhoff ever be able to rise from the ashes?

A range of experts offer context and insight in this double doccie.

James-Brent Styan, author of Steinhoff en die Stellenbosse Boys, Netwerk24 journalist Nellie Brand-Jonker, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and CEO of Sygnia Magda Wierzycka are some of the voices used to tell the story of the Steinhoff saga.

Premiere episodes will be broadcast at 8pm.

