Entertainment 5.9.2018 10:30 am

Steinhoff saga comes to the small screen

Citizen reporter
Supplied photo

Supplied photo

VIA (DStv 147) takes on the Steinhoff saga in a special two-part documentary, with the first episode set to air today and the conclusion set for September 12.

Ons praat oor: Die Steinhoff-sage is the last offering in the Afrikaans lifestyle channel’s Ons praat oor documentary series.

The latest documentary explores the history and meteoric rise of Steinhoff, as well as the key players like former CEO Markus Jooste who helped make this company a worldwide success.

The documentary also looks at the possible warning signs that could have helped the corporate giant avoid the much-publicised financial collapse that made headline news.

The repeat of the first part will air on Sunday, September 9.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: Moneyweb

Part two kicks off with the dramatic collapse of Steinhoff on December 5, 2017. It looks at the various warning signs and why they were ignored.

Part two also explores what the Steinhoff saga meant to South Africans and poses a burning question: Will Steinhoff ever be able to rise from the ashes?

A range of experts offer context and insight in this double doccie.

James-Brent Styan, author of Steinhoff en die Stellenbosse Boys, Netwerk24 journalist Nellie Brand-Jonker, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and CEO of Sygnia Magda Wierzycka are some of the voices used to tell the story of the Steinhoff saga.

Premiere episodes will be broadcast at 8pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

