Lauryn Hill and Nas are coming to SA

With both Ed Sheehan and The Cure confirmed for dates next year, it looks like 2019 is going to be amazing for SA music lovers.

Now Lauryn Hill has been added to 2019’s line-up and she’ll be bringing Nas with her.

The celebrated musician and poet has announced a global tour to celebrate the twenty-year anniversary of her debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and she’s added a performance in South Africa.

Hill will play a show at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on February 2 next year, and she will feature rapper Nas as a special guest.

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 7 at 9am from Big Concerts. If you’re a Discovery card holder, though, you can get in early with an exclusive 48 pre-sale that kicks off today – Wednesday September 5. Like we said, it looks like 2019 is shaping up to be a great year for live performances. It might be an idea to start saving – just in case anyone else heads our way.

