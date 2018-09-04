Nicole Nyaba hits out at ‘unstable’ accusations

The celebrity model and socialite has been in the news quite a lot recently and for all the wrong reasons.

In the last month she set Twitter ablaze by claiming to have ‘receipts‘ on someone a lot of tweeps believed to be AKA. Then she explicitly came out and said that the rapper and her had been involved but that he’d then dumped her in order to go back his former girlfriend and baby mama DJ Zinhle.

Then Nyaba said she had nude pics of a certain celebrity, that many believed to be Bonang Matheba, and she threatened to release them.

Naturally these antics caused quite a stir, causing one of her followers on Instagram to tag her in a discussion in which they labeled Nyaba “unstable” following her breakup with AKA. Nyaba hit back at the poster in a video in which she said that she has been going through a lot recently.

“Sorry sis, I’m mourning the death of my grandpa as of yesterday. I’ve lost three family members in the past two years, that’s worth me being unstable,” Nyaba said.

Nyaba also said in the video that she didn’t want the poster dragging her family into these ongoing shenanigans.

“I will never sell out my family. Leave my family out of orange haired people’s lives. FYI stop speaking on behalf of people you don’t know,” Nyaba said.

